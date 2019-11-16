AMERICUS — Georgia Southwestern State University’s mascot, Surge, celebrated his 10th birthday on Saturday. First introduced in 2009, Surge has been a staple at numerous campus and athletic events ever since.
Surge made his first appearance at a home women’s basketball game in November 2009. Although Georgia Southwestern had other mascots before, Surge was specifically created to serve as a symbol for the GSW Hurricanes and the university as a whole.
The mascot has also become the face of Surge’s Squad Kids Club, an initiative that allows local children to get involved in GSW athletics with exclusive in-game activities and giveaways. Surge debuted a new look in September 2018 with a “refreshed“ hairdo, goatee and a friendlier face.
In honor of this milestone birthday, Georgia Southwestern hosted two events for the campus and community to celebrate with Surge. GSW students, faculty and staff enjoyed cupcakes and ice cream with Surge on Thursday on the Marshall Student Center Patio. Community members were invited to celebrate with Surge at the men’s basketball home opener on Saturday. Fans had the opportunity to submit birthday wishes, sing happy birthday and cheer on the Hurricanes with Surge.