Georgia Southwestern State University has been recognized by U.S. News and World Report as one of the South’s top regional universities, appearing at No. 48 on the Top Public Universities in the South in the 2022 edition of Best Colleges by U.S. News Media Group.
AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State University has been recognized by U.S. News and World Report as one of the South’s top regional universities, appearing at No. 48 on the Top Public Universities in the South in the 2022 edition of Best Colleges by U.S. News Media Group.
“This latest ranking serves as further validation for the type of experience that awaits prospective Georgia Southwestern students,” GSW President Neal Weaver said in a news release. “I am pleased but not surprised that U.S. News and World Report has recognized GSW as one of the best universities in the South.”
The ranking is one of many signifiers of GSW’s growing momentum in a number of areas. The University has recently been recognized as the No. 1 nursing school in Georgia, continues to see record-breaking enrollment numbers, and has exceeded fundraising records in recent years. GSW officials say they plan to continue this momentum with Propel: GSW’s Campaign for Scholarships, which aims to raise $1 million for student scholarships over the next year and a half.
Over the past three decades, the U.S. News college rankings, which groups schools based on categories created by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching, has grown to be a commonly used research tool for students and parents considering higher education opportunities. Rankings are based on 17 measures, including graduation and retention rates, class sizes, the average federal loan debt of graduates, and academic reputation.
Georgia Southwestern also ranked No. 101 in Best Regional Universities in the South, and No. 95 among Top Performers on Social Mobility.
The exclusive rankings, which include more than 1,500 schools nationwide, are available at www.usnews.com/colleges.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.