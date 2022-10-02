gsw.jpg

Georgia Southwestern State University has been recognized by U.S. News and World Report as one of the South’s top regional universities, appearing at No. 48 on the Top Public Universities in the South in the 2022 edition of Best Colleges by U.S. News Media Group.

 Special Photo: GSW

“This latest ranking serves as further validation for the type of experience that awaits prospective Georgia Southwestern students,” GSW President Neal Weaver said in a news release. “I am pleased but not surprised that U.S. News and World Report has recognized GSW as one of the best universities in the South.”

