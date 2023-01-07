AMERICUS -- As the first full week of 2023 comes to a close, Georgia Southwestern State University is taking time to remember a pillar of its history, the late Henry King Stanford. Stanford, who died nearly 14 years ago to the day, on Jan. 1, 2009, served as president of GSW from 1948-1950.

Under his leadership, student morale and student/faculty relationships were enhanced and enrollment was increased. Stanford brought intercollegiate athletics to the institution, established the Jackson Loan Fund, opened College Lake for recreation, and constructed the Mildred Lowery Chapel. The GSW graduating classes of 1949, ’50 and ’51 established a scholarship in Stanford’s honor.

