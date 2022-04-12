ATLANTA — The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation will honor five preservationists from around the state at its 38th annual Preservation Gala on May 7 at 7 p.m. at the historic Pink Castle in Atlanta. The “Tivolian Festa”-themed gala will feature cocktails, dancing and culinary delights prepared by Atlanta’s top caterers.
Event chair Jennifer Wheatley Fletcher promises a night to remember as the Trust pays tribute to these honorees:
Barbara and Les Callahan of Atlanta are long-time supporters of The Georgia Trust. Les Callahan is the president of First Colony Financial Corporation and has shared his time and expertise generously with The Georgia Trust, serving as vice chairman, treasurer, secretary, and on the executive committee, as well as on multiple committees.
Barbara Callahan is involved with numerous organizations, in addition to the Trust, and serves on several boards, including the Parents and Families Council of the University of Georgia and The Robert S. Peabody Institute of Archaeology of the Phillips Academy in Andover, Mass. The couple’s generosity and commitment to preservation has made a tremendous impact on historic buildings in Georgia through the Callahan Incentive Grant.
Jerry Lominack of Savannah has more than 50 years of extensive experience in the practice of architecture. Over the course of his tenure, Lominack has been involved in hundreds of projects in Savannah and other communities. Many of his projects have received design awards from the Georgia Trust, AIA, Historic Savannah Foundation and other organizations.
Lominack is a frequent design critic at the Savannah College of Art and Design, regularly serving as a topic advisor to thesis students and as a mentor to architectural interns. A 55-year resident of Savannah’s Landmark Historic District, Lominack has operated an architectural practice there for more than 50 years, the first five as a partner in another firm, 27 years as Lominack Associates Architects, and now as a partner in Lominack Kolman Smith Architects.
Atlanta-based Melanie Turner and her husband, Stan Benecki, the CEO of Benecki Homes, are the owners of Atlanta’s Pink Castle. One of only three families to call the Pink Castle home, the couple have meticulously restored one of Atlanta’s greatest architectural treasures to its former grandeur.
Turner’s work has been featured in multiple regional and national magazines. She has been selected as the Southeast Designer of the Year twice by Veranda Magazine. She oversees the Benecki Homes design staff and is instrumental in working with clients. Benecki, a graduate of Columbia University’s School of Architecture, Planning and Preservation, has more than 25 years in luxury real estate development.
The Preservation Gala is the Georgia Trust’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Proceeds from the event will go directly to the Trust’s mission to re-use, re-invest and revitalize Georgia’s historic places.
Tickets are $150 for members, $250 for non-members and $100 for guests under age 40. To purchase tickets, visit www.georgiatrust.org or call (404) 885-7812.
The Pink Castle is one of Atlanta’s most iconic historic structures. Featured in Anne Rivers Siddons’ 1989 best-seller “Peachtree Road,” the residence was designed by the noted architecture firm of Hentz, Reid & Adler for the Calhoun family in 1923. The estate was built on 100 acres on West Paces Ferry Road in the Italian baroque style reminiscent of villas in Northern Italy.
In its nearly 100-year history, the home has been owned by only three families: the Calhouns, Thornwells, and now, Melanie Turner and Stan Benecki, who have meticulously restored it to its former grandeur. The classic estate features 12,000 square feet, a breathtaking Allyn Cox mural, Italian tile roof, terrazzo floors and impressive baroque style gardens.
Founded in 1973, the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation works for the preservation and revitalization of Georgia’s diverse historic resources and advocates their appreciation, protection and use.
As one of the country’s leading statewide, nonprofit preservation organizations, the Trust generates community revitalization by finding buyers for endangered properties acquired by its Revolving Fund and raises awareness of other endangered historic resources through an annual listing of Georgia’s “Places in Peril.” The Trust recognizes preservation projects and individuals with its annual Preservation Awards and oversees the Neel Reid Prize and Liz Lyon Fellowship.
The Trust offers a variety of educational programs for adults and children, provides technical assistance to property owners and historic communities, advocates for funding, tax incentives and other laws aiding preservation efforts, and manages two house museums in Atlanta (Rhodes Hall) and Macon (Hay House). To learn more, visit www.georgiatrust.org.
