ATLANTA — The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation is seeking nominations for its 2021 list of Places in Peril, an annual list of the state’s 10 most endangered historic places. The list is designed to raise awareness about Georgia’s significant historic, archaeological and cultural resources, including buildings, structures, districts, archaeological sites and cultural landscapes that are threatened by demolition, neglect, lack of maintenance, inappropriate development or insensitive public policy.
The submission deadline is June 19; the list will be announced in November.
Criteria
Historic properties are selected for listing based on several criteria:
♦ Sites must be listed or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places or the Georgia Register of Historic Places;
♦ Sites must be subject to a serious threat to their existence or historical, architectural and/or archaeological integrity;
♦ There must be a demonstrable level of community commitment and support for the preservation of listed sites.
How to Nominate a Site
Visit GeorgiaTrust.org for a nomination form. Additional information about past ‘Places in Peril’ sites can also be found on the website. Nominations must be postmarked or e-mailed no later than June 19.
Sites on previous years’ lists include: Fountain Hall (Atlanta), the most prominent building on the original campus of Atlanta University, received a $500,000 grant for a new roof; Griffin Historic City Hall was rehabilitated and received a 2020 Georgia Trust Preservation Award; Fairview School (Cave Spring), one of the few remaining school buildings in Georgia constructed for the education of African American students, was restored and received a 2020 Georgia Trust Preservation Award; Zion Church (Talbotton), an 1848 Tudor-Gothic style church that suffered from lack of maintenance and funding, was awarded $100,000 for restoration work from the Historic Columbus Foundation; the Foster-Thomason-Miller House (Madison), a fire-damaged architecturally significant house, was sold to a preservation-minded buyer through the Madison-Morgan Conservancy’s newly established revolving fund; and the Lyon Homestead (Stonecrest), one of the oldest houses in DeKalb County, was stabilized by Arabia Mountain Heritage Area Alliance with funding from DeKalb County.
Founded in 1973, the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation works for the preservation and revitalization of Georgia’s diverse historic resources and advocates their appreciation, protection and use.
As one of the country’s leading statewide, nonprofit preservation organizations, the Trust generates community revitalization by finding buyers for endangered properties acquired by its Revolving Fund and raises awareness of other endangered historic resources through an annual listing of Georgia’s Places in Peril. The Trust honors preservation projects and individuals with its annual Preservation Awards and recognizes students and professionals with the Neel Reid Prize and Liz Lyon Fellowship. The Trust offers a variety of educational programs for adults and children, provides technical assistance to property owners and historic communities, advocates for funding, tax incentives and other laws aiding preservation efforts, and manages two house museums in Atlanta (Rhodes Hall) and Macon (Hay House). To learn more, visit www.georgiatrust.org.
