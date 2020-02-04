ATLANTA — The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation unveiled its event calendar for the year this week. 2020 is filled with exciting events throughout the state, including the 36th annual Preservation Gala, two rambles, an expedition, a garden tour, a 5K race, and holiday happenings at our two historic properties. For more information or to purchase tickets to these events, visit georgiatrust.org. Proceeds from these events go directly to the Trust’s mission to re-use, reinvest and revitalize Georgia’s historic places.
March 14: 36th Annual Preservation Gala
Escape into Elegance: A Venetian Carnival
The Pink Castle, Atlanta
Join us as we honor and celebrate outstanding preservationists from around the state at the 36th annual Preservation Gala. Enjoy an evening of fine food, cocktails and dancing at the stunning Pink Castle. Originally owned by the Calhoun family, the historic house is one of Atlanta’s most impressive homes designed by the noted architecture firm of Hentz, Reid & Adler.
April 17-19: The Georgia Trust Spring Ramble
Augusta
Tour grand private homes and historic sites in Augusta, the second-oldest city in Georgia. Enjoy a rare opportunity to experience its rich history and southern hospitality. Guests will also enjoy catered meals from some of the area’s top restaurants and caterers.
May 1-3: Spring Stroll of Macon’s Historic Homes and Gardens
Hay House, Macon
Tour Macon’s finest private gardens and historic homes during Central Georgia’s premier home and garden event, hosted by Hay House, a property of The Georgia Trust.
June 13: The Georgia Trust Monroe Expedition
Monroe
Tour beautifully restored private homes and historic sites in Monroe. Nestled between Atlanta and Athens, Monroe boasts a vast collection of antebellum houses, a bustling historic downtown, and a variety of dining options.
Sept. 25-27: The Georgia Trust Fall Ramble
Rome
Enjoy a rare opportunity to explore historic homes and sites in Georgia’s Rome, a city that has preserved its past while embracing its future. Guests also will enjoy catered meals from some of the area’s top restaurants and caterers.
Oct. 24: Rhodes Race at the Haunted Castle 5K
Rhodes Hall, Atlanta
Runners and walkers of all levels are invited to take part in this Halloween-themed dog and stroller friendly 5K that winds through the creepy twists and ghoulish hills of one of Atlanta’s oldest and most boo-tiful neighborhoods, Ansley Park.
Weekends, Nov. 29–Dec. 13: Santa at Rhodes Hall
Rhodes Hall, Atlanta
Skip the malls and come to Rhodes Hall for a fun, easy and enjoyable Santa experience. Enjoy refreshments from area caterers, music, art activities and, best of all, personal appointments with Santa. Pet night is Dec. 9.
December: Christmas at Hay House
Hay House, Macon
Christmas would not be complete without a tour of Macon’s premier antebellum home. Events include a Christmas luncheon, children’s Christmas tea, and a New Year’s Eve formal masked ball.
Founded in 1973, the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation works for the preservation and revitalization of Georgia’s diverse historic resources and advocates their appreciation, protection and use.
As one of the country’s leading statewide, nonprofit preservation organizations, the trust generates community revitalization by finding buyers for endangered properties acquired by its revolving fund and raises awareness of other endangered historic resources through an annual listing of Georgia’s “Places in Peril.” The Trust recognizes preservation projects and individuals with its annual Preservation Awards and awards the Neel Reid Prize and Liz Lyon Fellowship. The Trust offers a variety of educational programs for adults and children, provides technical assistance to property owners and historic communities, advocates for funding, tax incentives and other laws aiding preservation efforts, and manages two house museums in Atlanta (Rhodes Hall) and Macon (Hay House). To learn more, visit www.GeorgiaTrust.org.
