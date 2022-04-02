WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. the Rev. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., lauded the U.S. House of Representatives for passing his Affordable Insulin Now Act, which would cap the out-of-pocket costs for insulin and insulin products at $35 a month. Warnock had previously called on the House to take up and pass his legislation, and has urged the Senate to follow the House’s suit by bringing the bill to the floor that would lower insulin costs for many of the more than 37 million Americans — including more than 1 million Georgians — living with diabetes.
“If you need insulin, you need insulin. It’s not a mere inconvenience if you can’t have access to it," Warnock said. "And for the hard-working families at my church and ordinary folks that I know, people are paying record prices at the same time pharmaceutical companies are making record profits. That’s why I introduced the Affordable Insulin Now Act, and I’m glad the House took a major step today toward making my bill the law of the land. The bill now comes to the Senate, and I’m going to use every tool at my disposal to get it across the finish line.”
After the bill passed, Warnock joined Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, at a virtual roundtable where insulin users and parents from Georgia and Washington state discussed their fight to lower the cost of life-saving prescription drugs for patients — including by bringing down insulin costs for Georgians and Americans with living with diabetes. Leslie Dach, chair of national health care advocacy organization, also discussed the importance of lowering prescription drug costs to make health care more affordable.
During the event, Warnock underscored the urgent need to bring down prescription drug costs for patients, highlighting his legislation to do exactly that, and made clear that — especially given bipartisan interest in the issue — he is determined to find a path to lower the cost of insulin so that everyone who needs the drug can afford it.
During the roundtable, Warnock and Murray heard from constituents who shared how the exorbitant cost of insulin — which has tripled in the last decade — forces them to make unacceptable sacrifices and tradeoffs.
“I am a 13-year Georgia public school teacher and the proud mom of three boys who have significant medical issues,” Shannon Bjorneby, a mother from Darien whose son was recently diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, said. “Our type 1 journey started last summer when my children went for their yearly well child checkups and my son James was officially diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. I was very fortunate that I had put the full amount of money into my health savings account the previous year, and I was able to afford the $900 copays to let him come home from the hospital. That is a lot for a family like mine on a public school teacher salary.
“As Americans, we shouldn’t have to choose between the roof over our heads, our children’s braces or eyeglasses, food, or insulin to keep a loved one alive."
In addition to pressing the Senate to take up his legislation, for weeks Warnock has been in regular contact with his colleagues on both sides of the aisle to push for a bipartisan deal to lower insulin costs for Georgians that includes his proposal to cap out-of-pocket costs at $35 a month.
“Costs for prescription drugs like insulin have skyrocketed," Warnock said. "And it’s time for Congress to do something about that — to act to lower the costs of this lifesaving drug and others for the people who need them."
