steven cooper.jpg

Steven Cooper

EATONTON -- Officials with the Georgia Writers Museum announced that Steven Cooper will be the “Meet the Author” presenter on his mystery novel, "Desert Remains: A Gus Parker and Alex Mills Novel." The event will be held at the museum on Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.).

Admission is $45 ($40 each for two more tickets) and $200 for a table of six (a savings of $40). The event will feature heavy h'orderves and a full bar. Following his presentation, Cooper will sign copies of his books. 

