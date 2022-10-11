EATONTON — Are ghosts real? If you ask Ebenezer Scrooge, Hamlet or Bill Murray’s team of Ghostbusters, you’ll probably get a resounding “Yes! And some are not as friendly as Casper.”
Some say ghosts are everywhere, and that’s been confirmed in Eatonton.
Denise Rolfe and her team from the Southeastern Institute of Paranormal Research will lead a paranormal investigation in several locations across downtown Eatonton this October. The team will explore known paranormal sites such as Panola Hall (a 19th century home), the Eatonton School where Principal Dickey waits to greet guests, and Blackwell’s Furniture, the site of the first tavern in downtown Eatonton. New sites in 2022 include the abandoned city jail and state prison, the old downtown hotel, and more.
The event will be held on Oct. 15, 22 and 29 and Nov. 5 at 6:30 p.m., starting at the Georgia Writers Museum. Tickets are $45 per person; combo tickets that include Crime & Wine on Friday nights are $70 per person. For more information or to register, visit www.georgiawritersmuseum.org.
The Southeastern Institute of Paranormal Research was founded in 2008 by Denise Rolfe, author of the highly acclaimed book, “Ghosts and Legends of Charleston.” Their regional headquarters is located near Atlanta. While SIPR uses technical equipment to collect data from the physical environment, its members also utilize psychic research methods. They bring their psychical research team into the investigation “cold.” The data collected is then validated through “hard” evidence from historical documentation.
Attendees will learn from the SIPR team what to look for and how to use special paranormal investigating equipment. Then, grouped into teams led by a paranormal investigator, groups will explore haunted sites.
How can ghost enthusiasts prepare for this life-altering event sponsored by Georgia Writers Museum? Start by registering at www.georgiawritersmuseum.org.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.