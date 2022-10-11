ghost hunt.jpg

Denise Rolfe and her team from the Southeastern Institute of Paranormal Research will lead a paranormal investigation in several locations across downtown Eatonton this October.

 Special Photo

EATONTON — Are ghosts real? If you ask Ebenezer Scrooge, Hamlet or Bill Murray’s team of Ghostbusters, you’ll probably get a resounding “Yes! And some are not as friendly as Casper.”

Some say ghosts are everywhere, and that’s been confirmed in Eatonton.

