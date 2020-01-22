ALBANY -- The Harlem Globetrotters, sporting a roster of world-class athletes that thrills audiences around the world, brought their show to the Albany Civic Center Tuesday evening.
This latest generation of multi-ethnic/multi-gender 'Trotters entertained with the unique basketball skills that they -- like their predecessors -- have honed over the 90-plus years of the team, delighting generations of fans with their ever-evolving talent. The worldwide goodwill ambassadors delighted Albany fans with the hoops skills that never cease to amaze audiences. The gleaming smiles on faces of small children and the young at heart that were widespread throughout the Civic Center audience is a part of every Globetrotter show, and there were no shortage of those at the Albany venue.
As for the game ... well, the Globetrotters "won," but that was not what brought the fans out to watch these amazing athletes. It was the things they did with a basketball -- things very few have the ability to do -- that had the audience walking away a lot happier than when they arrived. It was the Globetrotters doing what the Globetrotters do best.
