 Special Photo: Donna Anderson

ALBANY — Donna Anderson was in an Independence Day kind of mood when she submitted this photo as another in The Herald’s ongoing photo/lyrics feature: This photo was taken last night on my back porch with 4th of July decorations. I am reminded of Lee Greenwood’s song “God Bless the USA.” The lyrics are: “And I’m proud to be an American where at least I know I’m free, And I won’t forget the men who died who gave that right to me. And I’d gladly stand up next to you and defend Her still today, ‘cause there ain’t no doubt I love this land ... God bless the USA.”

