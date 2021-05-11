Morning sunshine
WORD OF THE DAY

Laciniate [luh-sin-ee-eyt, -it] (adjective) (botany, zoology) cut into narrow, irregular lobes; slashed; jagged.

FILM FACTS

"Disturbia" is a remake of what movie?

A. "Rear Window"

B. "The Killer Next Door"

C. "Disturbia"

D. None of these

NUMBER TO KNOW

46,001: The current world record for most pushups in 24 hours is 46,001.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

May 11, 1934: A massive storm sends millions of tons of topsoil flying from across the parched Great Plains region of the United States as far east as New York, Boston and Atlanta.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Football player Cam Newton (32)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"The one thing I do not want to be called is First Lady. It sounds like a saddle horse." - Jackie Kennedy

TRIVIA ANSWER

A. "Rear Window"

