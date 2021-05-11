WORD OF THE DAY
Laciniate [luh-sin-ee-eyt, -it] (adjective) (botany, zoology) cut into narrow, irregular lobes; slashed; jagged.
FILM FACTS
"Disturbia" is a remake of what movie?
A. "Rear Window"
B. "The Killer Next Door"
C. "Disturbia"
D. None of these
NUMBER TO KNOW
46,001: The current world record for most pushups in 24 hours is 46,001.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
May 11, 1934: A massive storm sends millions of tons of topsoil flying from across the parched Great Plains region of the United States as far east as New York, Boston and Atlanta.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Football player Cam Newton (32)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"The one thing I do not want to be called is First Lady. It sounds like a saddle horse." - Jackie Kennedy
TRIVIA ANSWER
A. "Rear Window"
