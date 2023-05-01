ATLANTA -- A top Republican election lawyer recently caused a stir when she told GOP donors that the party should work to make it harder for college students to vote in key states.
But the comments from Cleta Mitchell, who worked closely with then-President Trump to try to overturn the 2020 election, are perhaps less surprising than they seem.
They follow numerous efforts in recent years by Republican lawmakers across the country to restrict voting by college students, a group that leans Democratic. And they come at a time when the youth vote has been surging.
At an April 15 retreat for donors to the Republican National Committee, Mitchell, a leader in the broader conservative push to impose new voting restrictions, called on her party to find ways to tighten the rules for student voting in several battleground states.
Mitchell’s comments were first posted online by independent progressive journalist Lauren Windsor.
With Republicans now enjoying veto-proof majorities in both of North Carolina’s chambers, Mitchell said, the party has a chance to crack down on voting by students there.
“We need to be looking at, what are these college campus locations and polling, what is this young people effort that [Democrats] do?” Mitchell said. “They basically put the polling place next to the student dorm, so they just have to roll out of bed, vote, and go back to bed.”
“And we need to build strong election integrity task forces in those counties,” Mitchell added, naming Durham, Wake and Mecklenburg counties — all of which are Democratic strongholds and are home to large colleges.
The Election Integrity Network, which Mitchell chairs, works to build what it calls Election Integrity Task Forces, in which volunteers aim to root out fraud and illegal voting.
Mitchell also lamented that in Wisconsin and Michigan, both of which offer same-day voter registration, polling sites are located on campuses, making it easy for students to register and vote in one trip.
“So they’ve registered them in one line, and then they vote them in the second line,” Mitchell said. “Wisconsin is a big problem, because of the polling locations on college campuses. Their goal for the Supreme Court race was to turn out 240,000 college students in that Supreme Court race. And we don’t have anything like that, and we need to figure out how to do that, and how to combat that.”
The recent race for a seat on Wisconsin’s Supreme Court, which was won by the liberal candidate backed by Democrats, saw record campus turnout.
Mitchell also brought up New Hampshire, which has a higher share of college students than any other state, as well as statewide elections that are often decided by just a few thousand votes. The Granite State has seen a series of efforts in recent years to impose stricter rules for student voting, despite no evidence of illegal voting by students.
“I just talked to Governor Sununu, and asked him about the college student voting issue that has been a problem,” Mitchell said, referring to the state’s Republican governor, Chris Sununu. “He thinks it’s fixed. We just need to have an active task force to make sure it’s fixed, and do our look back about whether or not they did go back and make sure those college students who presented, who said they were residents, really were.”
Finally, Mitchell falsely claimed that, thanks to President Biden, people who apply for federal student loan aid are required to fill out a voter registration form.
A White House executive order does urge federal agencies, including the Department of Education, to offer voter registration opportunities. But no one is required to register.
Mitchell’s remarks weren’t focused only on student voting. She also declared that if Republicans win full control of Virginia state government this year, they should eliminate early voting and same-day registration in the state. And she said that any group “that’s got democracy in their name — those are not friends of ours.”
Mike Burns, the national director for the Campus Vote Project, which works as an arm of the nonpartisan Fair Elections Center to expand access to voting for college students, said the tens of millions of students enrolled in higher education across the country already face a unique set of hurdles in casting a ballot: They’re less likely than other voters to have a driver’s license or utility bill to use as ID; they’re less likely to have a car to get to an off-campus polling site; and they often move each year, requiring them to go through the registration process anew each time.
The issue of student voting has flared lately thanks to a recent surge in the youth vote. The midterm elections of 2018 and 2022 saw the two highest turnout rates for voters under 30 in the last three decades. And in 2020, half of all eligible voters under 30 turned out, a stunning 11-point increase from 2016.
In 2018, those voters went for Democratic candidates by a 49-point margin, and in 2020 they went for Biden over Trump by 24 points — making them easily the most Democratic-leaning age group in both years.
That’s spurred Republican legislators to take action. This year alone, three GOP-controlled states — Missouri, Montana and Idaho — have tightened their voter ID laws to remove student IDs from the list of documents voters can use to prove their identity.
A fourth state, Ohio, passed a strict voter ID law with a similar impact. Ohio doesn’t allow student IDs for voting, but previously it did allow utility bills. So colleges would issue students zero-dollar utility bills to be used for voter ID purposes. The new law, which is also being challenged in court, eliminates that option by requiring a photo ID.
New Hampshire has often been a hotspot for efforts to restrict student voting. Backers of these efforts have at times argued that students don’t have as much stake in the community as other voters, since they might not stick around after college.
A 2021 bill that died in committee would have barred students from using their campus address to register.
