college vote.jpg

A student casts his ballot at Georgia Tech’s McCamish Pavilion in the 2021 Senate runoff. Many Republican-led states are trying to make voting by college students more difficult.

 John McCosh/Georgia Recorder

ATLANTA -- A top Republican election lawyer recently caused a stir when she told GOP donors that the party should work to make it harder for college students to vote in key states.

But the comments from Cleta Mitchell, who worked closely with then-President Trump to try to overturn the 2020 election, are perhaps less surprising than they seem.

