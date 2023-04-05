safe digging.jpg

State and local safe digging stakeholders from throughout Georgia joined Gov. Brian Kemp as he recently issued a proclamation announcing April 2023 as Safe Digging Month in Georgia.

 Special Photo: Kelly H Photography

DULUTH — Gov. Brian Kemp met with safe digging stakeholders to issue a proclamation announcing April 2023 as Safe Digging Month in Georgia. As April marks the start of spring digging season, Georgia 811 and Kemp are encouraging homeowners to contact 811 before they dig.

A recent national survey conducted by the Common Ground Alliance revealed that 74% of U.S. homeowners plan to dig on their property this year. Of those who are planning projects, more than 49.3 million Americans will put themselves and their communities at risk by not contacting 811 before digging.

