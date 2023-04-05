DULUTH — Gov. Brian Kemp met with safe digging stakeholders to issue a proclamation announcing April 2023 as Safe Digging Month in Georgia. As April marks the start of spring digging season, Georgia 811 and Kemp are encouraging homeowners to contact 811 before they dig.
A recent national survey conducted by the Common Ground Alliance revealed that 74% of U.S. homeowners plan to dig on their property this year. Of those who are planning projects, more than 49.3 million Americans will put themselves and their communities at risk by not contacting 811 before digging.
Digging without knowing the approximate location of underground utilities can result in serious injuries, inconvenient service disruptions and costly repairs when gas, electric, communications, water and sewer lines are damaged. Making a free request to Georgia 811 (online at www.Georgia811.com or by dialing 811) before digging will help homeowners maintain essential utility service for themselves and neighbors and keep communities safe by reducing the likelihood of accidentally digging into buried utility lines.
When calling 811, homeowners are connected to Georgia 811, which notifies the appropriate utility companies of the intent to dig. Professional locators are then sent to the requested digging site to mark the approximate locations of underground lines with flags or spray paint. Once lines have been accurately marked, digging can begin around marked lines.
"We join the governor in strongly encouraging individuals and professionals to contact 811 before they begin digging,” Georgia 811 President & CEO Meghan Rafinski said in a news release. “Having underground lines marked is an important decision that can help keep Georgia safe and connected.”
Visit www.Georgia811.com for more information about Safe Digging Month and the call-before-you-dig process.
