6354844_GasPumpC0901.pdf

Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order Thursday extending the temporary suspension of the state sales tax on gasoline and other motor fuels that has been in effect since March. The latest extension runs through Oct. 12.

 File Photo

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order Thursday extending the temporary suspension of the state sales tax on gasoline and other motor fuels that has been in effect since March.

The latest extension runs through Oct. 12.

Tags

More Features

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.