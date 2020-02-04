ALBANY -- For more than a century, industrialists, financiers and politicians have had congenial conversations regarding potential business opportunities and investments while enjoying the hospitality of southwest Georgia Plantations.
For the past 32 years, the tradition has been taken one step further during the Georgia Quail Hunt, one of the state’s most prestigious business recruitment events.
“Business thrives in Albany and southwest Georgia, and we’re proud to show off our region of the state for 32 years during the Georgia Quail Hunt, an incredible collaboration between local, regional, state and corporate partners,” Justin Strickland, president of the Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission, said. “Albany’s skilled work force and low cost of doing business makes this an attractive option for industry location and expansion, and this event has been key in helping us to facilitate exactly that."
During the hunt, which is not open to the public, state officials and representatives of companies that are thinking about moving to or expanding in Georgia can come together and discuss these possibilities while they enjoy the hospitality and ambiance of a traditional southwest Georgia quail hunt.
Since 1994 the hunt, which is one of two events sponsored by the Georgia Chamber of Commerce -- the other being a red-carpet event during the Master's golf tournament in Augusta -- is credited with participating guests investing more than $2.5 billion and creating more than 10,000 jobs in the state. Coats and Clark, Outdoor Network and WebstaurantStore are projects in Albany and Dougherty County that are examples of the hunt’s success.
Gov. Brian Kemp is among state dignitaries who will take part in the hunt, which is scheduled Wednesday-Friday.
