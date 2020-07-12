Curtis Honeycutt, writer of the weekly “Grammar Guy” humor column and author of “Good Grammar Is the Life of the Party: Tips for a Wildly Successful Life,” recently won second place in the print humor category in the National Society of Newspaper Columnists' annual column contest.
Honeycutt, whose column appears in 30 newspapers across the country, including The Albany Herald, was slated to speak at the NSNC’s annual conference in Tulsa last month. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the conference was canceled.
Through his humor writing, Honeycutt previously received a grant from the Indiana Arts Commission, a third-place award from the NSNC in 2018 and was named Humor Writer of the Month in August 2018 by the Erma Bombeck Writers Workshop.
“Honeycutt’s ‘Grammar Guy’ column is addictive, especially for wordsmiths and lovers of language,” offered NSNC Executive Director and syndicated columnist Suzette Martinez Standring. “Learning better grammar is dressed in wit and laughter.”
With this latest accolade, the Grammar Guy columnist said he hopes to offer his self-syndicated column to more papers around the U.S.
“This has been a challenging time to write for newspapers and publish a book, but I’m encouraged to receive this national appreciation from my fellow word nerds,” Honeycutt said. “Newspapers play a critical role in our local communities and I want them to succeed.”
Honeycutt's Grammar Guy column appears in The Albany Herald on Tuesdays.
