ARLINGTON -- Stomp ... stomp ... Those grapes are so much fun to squish between the toes, whether the stomper is 5 or 65. The maceration of the grapes for the wine-making process by stomping with bare feet has been a tradition for centuries. At Still Pond Vineyard and Winery the tradition is still going strong.
Outdoor festivals are part of a south Georgia summer's magic. The magic will happen at Still Pond Vineyard and Winery Saturday. The winery is located in Calhoun County, between Leary and Arlington.
"We are planning a big day Saturday," Vineyard owner Charlie Cowart Jr. said.
Wine, great food, music and vendors are all components of the vineyard's planned day of fun.
Thirty-five unique arts and crafts vendors will be at the festival for visitors to enjoy. Musical entertainment will be provided by "Bonfire" of Albany. Hayrides through the vineyard are sure to be favorites, and wine and wine slushies will be a delightfully delicious refreshment for the crowd on a warm summer day.
At 1:30 the grape stomp will be kicked off by several beauty queens from Albany. After the kickoff, the crowd will be invited to enjoy the centuries-old tradition for themselves.
"Bring a lawn chair, relax, join in, or watch and listen to good music while enjoying good food," Cowart said,.
Still Pond is Georgia's only winery and distillery in one location. Its staff produces 11 kinds of muscadine wine, a process that includes all steps from growing the grapes to making the wine to ensure that they produce the highest quality wine possible. The first still near the pond dated back nearly a century, when the owners at that time produced fine moonshine whiskey. In 2012, Charlie Cowart Sr. and his son, Charlie Jr., legally established Still Pond Distillery at the location. The distillery produces fine craft spirits.
Samples and products for purchase are available at the gift shop.
Cowart invites everyone to come out and "dance in the grapes," cheerfully noting that the grapes used for dancing are not used for any other purpose.