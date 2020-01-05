ALBANY -- GriefShare, an education and support group for individuals who have lost someone due to death, is being offered in Rooms 106-107 at First Baptist Albany Tuesdays, Jan. 21-April 21.
Groups meet every week during this time period. Choose either Tuesday mornings (10-11:30 a.m.) or Tuesday evenings (6-7:45 p.m.). Fee for workbook and materials is $20.
First Baptist Albany is located at 145 Oakland Parkway, Leesburg (two miles past the Albany Mall off Highway 82 West). To register or for more information, go to griefshare.com, click on Find a Group, and follow links; contact Kathy Mims at (229) 889-9828 or kmims@firstalbany.org; or call the church office at (229) 883-8000).
GriefShare is a weekly seminar/support group for people grieving the death of someone close. It’s a place where you can be around people who understand how you feel and the pain of your loss. At GriefShare you will learn valuable information that will help you through this difficult time in your life.
Winter/Spring 2020 Schedule
Morning Sessions: Tuesdays, 10-11:30 a.m.
-- January 21, 28;
-- February 4, 11, 18, 25;
-- March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31;
-- April 7, 14, 21
Evening Sessions: Tuesdays, 6-7:45 PM
-- January 21, 28;
-- February 4, 11, 18, 25;
-- March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31;
-- April 7, 14, 21
Session Topics
-- Jan. 21: Orientation
-- Jan 28, Session 1: Is This Normal?
-- Feb 4, Session 2: Challenges of Grief
-- Feb 11, Session 3: The Journey of Grief -- Part One
-- Feb 18, Session 4: The Journey of Grief -- Part Two
-- Feb 25, Session 5: Grief and Your Relationships
-- March 3, Session 6: Why?
-- March 10, Session 7: Guilt and Anger
-- March 17, Session 8: Complicating Factors
-- March 24, Session 9: Stuck
-- March 31, Session 10: Lessons of Grief – Part One
-- April 7, Session 11: Lessons of Grief – Part Two
-- April 14, Session 12: Heaven
-- April 21, Session 13: What Do I Live for Now?