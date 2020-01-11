ALBANY -- In 1980, a group of Procter & Gamble Paper Co. employees united under a shared vision of continuing the work of Martin Luther King Jr. by helping the underprivileged and low-income residents of their community. From that vision, H.E.A.R.T. was born.
Now, 40 years -- and thousands of lives touched -- later, H.E.A.R.T. (Hands Extended Across Reaching Together) is set to host its annual MLK Day Breakfast, part of what the organization's president, Anne Johnson, calls "a day on, not a day off."
"This vision that became H.E.A.R.T. started with a small group of P&G employees," Johnson said. "They wanted to honor Dr. King's birthday and his legacy by following his example, by giving back to their community. That group had its first breakfast at the eastside Shoney's, but by the second year we knew that venue would not be big enough, so we moved it to Albany State College (now university). We stayed at ASU until we outgrew that location, moved to the Family Center at (old) Mt. Zion Church in 1989, then outgrew that location and finally moved to the new Mr. Zion Church in 1999.
"There were 39 at that first breakfast 40 years ago. At last year's breakfast, there were 1,800."
H.E.A.R.T.'s original members included Pervis Bearden, Clint Melton, Lula Porter, Mary Thomas, Johnnie Armstrong, Rick Bready, Cynthia Singleton Douglas, Henry Reed, Willie “Bucky” Washington, Willie Richardson, Carolyn Steps and Clint Lewis.
From that small initial group, H.E.A.R.T. has grown into one of southwest Georgia's most active nonprofits, reaching out to the community in a number of ways. Its members provide needed services for the underprivileged in the community and became a local leader in efforts to help tornado victims from Louisiana, Alabama, Florida and Mississippi who evacuated to the area after damaging storms.
H.E.A.R.T. members also serve as mentors to children in the Dougherty County School System and became perhaps best-known for the group's "Shoes From the HEART" initiative, which kicked off in 2009.
"We've given 5,500 students a new pair of athletic shoes over the years and will give out another 300 pairs in February," Johnson said. "Officials at the schools and parents of the students have told us what a huge difference getting the shoes has made in these kids' lives."
In 2010, H.E.A.R.T. initiated the development of a communitywide mass choir. Made up of students from local high schools and Albany State University, as well as local churches, the choir now has just under 300 members. That group, which has rehearsals scheduled Monday and Thursday at 7 p.m. at Friendship Baptist Church and a soundcheck Jan. 19 at 6 p.m. at Mt. Zion, 901 S. Westover Blvd., will perform as part of this year's MLK Day Breakfast.
The 7:30 a.m. event, which is sponsored by Procter & Gamble and will include a keynote address by former P&G Albany Plant Manager Werhner Washington, is open and free to the public.
"This is an event that shows the community what the members of H.E.A.R.T. can and do do for the community, but it's also an effort to encourage our entire community to do something good on MLK Day," Johnson said. "Dr. King said it best when he said, 'Everyone can be great; everyone can serve.'"
