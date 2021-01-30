Those who wish to use "cancel culture" to censure someone, in this case B.J. Fletcher for using a lawful procedure to question an outcome, should be ashamed of themselves. When the courts allow such things, even though some people dislike it, that's what our constitution is all about.
My guess is the NAACP, which was the group complaining, didn't like it when they were on the receiving end of such heinous action years ago.
All Americans should champion a return to strict application of the laws already on our books and should rail against ignoring them. If that were done, instead of ignoring those we just don't like, our political leaders would be forced to either apply or change them. I fear this nation, which has held itself out as one of law, will continue its downward partisan slide without said change.
Ernest Smith
Leesburg
