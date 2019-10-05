ALBANY — Never mind that she has one of the most recognizable faces in the city or that she’s in the midst of a seven-person race to retain her mayoral seat. Dorothy Hubbard was not overly concerned about facetime Saturday morning as she spoke during the opening ceremonies before the local Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
“I really appreciate these folks who are out here, those with the Alzheimer’s Association, the volunteers and the walkers who are shining a light on this disease,” Hubbard said before offering opening remarks at the walk. “My mother died from Alzheimer’s, and not many in the public know this, but my sister has been diagnosed, too. That’s why I appreciate the people in the city of Albany for caring.
“It means a lot to me that people are willing to give to bring awareness, and I pray that these efforts will one day lead to a cure.”
Among the groups participating in Saturday’s walk were friends and family members of Bettye Lumpkin, who were “Arnoldring” (honoring) their matriarch, Mrs. Ozie Arnold, and family friend Ethel Oxford. Also walking for the cause were “Charlie’s Angels,” friends and family members of Charlie Mae Cross, who has Alzheimer’s. Charlie and her angels, led by one of her primary caregivers, daughter Shonda Bell, made a striking team in their purple shirts.
“I primarily help my dad as caregiver for my mom,” Bell said. “We’re here today honoring her.”
Steve Adkins, joined by some of his employees and their family members, came to the walk as a participant and as an event sponsor. He and his wife own the local Stanley Steemer franchise.
“My grandfather died from Alzheimer’s and my wife’s grandfather currently has it,” Adkins said. “As business owners, we feel it is important to be involved in the community. We are involved with great organizations like the Alzheimer’s Association, Liberty House, the Rotary Club, the Lily Pad, Habitat for Humanity, Anchorage and the Salvation Army.”
Terrell County High School business teacher Dorothy Bruce talked four of her students, who are members of the school’s Future Business Leaders of America club, into giving up a few hours of their Saturday morning to take part in the walk.
“FBLA is about service and leadership,” Bruce said. “This was an opportunity for these young ladies to serve their community.”