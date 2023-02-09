extension.png

ALBANY -- When people ask if I grew up on a farm, I would tell them not really. My dad worked on a dairy farm back in the '60s and '70s, and we lived on a dirt road in rural Orangeburg, so we just had a few animals and grew vegetables. None of that was a source of income for us.

I remember getting pigs from my grandfather, having a black angus bull that we made chase us at feeding time, chickens, and of course, big fields of vegetables. Somehow, I forget to mention all the fruit trees on the land where I practiced making not-so-straight rows with my grandfather’s tractor, hand-pulled pigweeds that I fed to the hogs, hoed grass and not the butterbean plants.

James Morgan is the County Extension Coordinator/Agriculture & Natural Resources Agent for Dougherty County with the University of Georgia's College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

