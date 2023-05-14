ALBANY -- Years ago, if you were to ask me what I like to do when I am not working, I would have said going to the gym and hiking. Don’t get me wrong, I still enjoy those things. However, I don’t get to hike as much as I get to work out.
Now when asked this question, my answer is working in the yard and making recipes by my favorite Food Network chefs and home cooks.
Although my house came with a pull-out storage cabinet for herbs and spices, I decided to also grow some of my herbs in pots just outside my back door. Within the last couple of years, I have started to incorporate some of those herbs into my landscape. It’s been fun to watch some of them grow alongside my flowers and also be used as a source of food and nectar for pollinators in the area.
If you haven’t done so, growing herbs is relatively easy. They have few pest problems and need little supplemental nutrition. Most of them need a sunny spot to thrive, and all of them require good drainage. A soil test is recommended to determine the amounts of lime and fertilizer needed. Herbs that require more fertilization because they are heavily harvested include basil, parsley and chives.
Before planting herbs in a bed, the soil should be prepared by tilling in well-rotted manure or compost, making sure to work the soil to a depth of 8 to 12 inches. Break up any clods and add organic matter if the soil is heavy clay or sandy. The location of herbs is important because most of them require six hours of sunlight with some exceptions.
A few things to consider when planting herbs in the landscape include:
· Grouping herbs according to light requirements: full sun or partial shade;
· Plant perennial herbs such as chives, garlic chives, oregano, peppermint and mint in an area where tilling will not be permitted;
· Mint is considered a runner so it should be given a larger area;
· Herbs flourish in raised beds that provide good drainage, warmer soil temperatures, and is a workable option for a gardener with poor soil or difficult landscape issues
When thinking about which herbs to plant, think about the foliage color, size of plant at maturity and cultivation needs. Be creative by using urns, hanging baskets, strawberry pots or other containers. Mix herbs in among border plants or plant low-creeping herbs like thyme between stones in a walkway.
Combining soft-stemmed herbs whose leaves or stems are used primarily as flavoring into the landscape can create another source of color, add texture in beds or perennial gardens, and provide food or nectar for pollinators. Herbs require the same cultural practices as other edible and ornamental plants.
Choosing the right plant for the right place will increase the chances of success for that plant. Finally, plant enough parsley, dill and fennel for your dishes and to share with those beautiful swallowtail caterpillars. They do have a healthy appetite.
Contact your local extension office at 1-800-ASK-UGA1 for more information on incorporating herbs into the landscape.
James Morgan is the Dougherty County extension coordinator/agriculture & natural resources agent.