ALBANY — I see them as I walk around my neighborhood, peering at me through fences, barking at me in living room windows, and — in at least one unfortunate case — straining against a chain in someone’s back yard. They are guard dogs.
The American Kennel Club recognizes seven dog breed groups, including Sporting dogs, Working dogs, Herding dogs, Hounds, Terriers, Toys, and Non-Sporting dogs. But the AKC does not have a category for guard dogs. All dogs, I suppose, are expected to be guard dogs.
Guard dogs, or watchdogs, probably date to the first co-habitation of humans and wolves. Their original job was to protect humans and their domestic herds from dangerous animals and unrecognized humans. They are present in ancient Greek mythology and were used extensively by the Romans. A second-century mosaic of a black dog was found in a house in Pompeii. It was enclosed by the Latin quote “Cave canem!” which means “Beware the dog!” We humans, it seems, have long been protective of our property.
Control of property goes back to the very founding of our country. Two hundred fifty years ago, British colonists in the “new world” decided they wanted to break away from British rule and create their own nation. After our success during the American Revolution, we have been obsessed as a nation with freedom, independence, and our right to private property. My wife and I have a piece of property. We own a home for which we have a mortgage. We also pay taxes on that home’s carefully defined plot, which is located in a particular neighborhood, in a city and county in the state of Georgia. But is it really ours?
The United States, our homeland, was taken by white settlers from the indigenous people who already lived here, and the state of Georgia is land that was seized by the British Empire in the 1700s to protect its North American colonies from the Spanish empire in Florida. In fact, all of the boundaries and borders that we like to claim and defend are artificial. Somebody, or some group, bought them or took them by force, then defined them and sold them to us. Yet we guard them with our lives. As property owners, we put up signs and fences to keep people out. We install elaborate alarms and cameras that connect to our smartphones to warn us of intruders. And we acquire guns and dogs for when people ignore those warnings.
All of these artificial and ever-changing boundaries must be confusing to our dogs. They seem to figure out their own homes and yards, but they can get befuddled at the edges. My wife was attacked and bitten by someone’s dog as she ran in the street in front of the dog’s house. In fact, we have heard reports of several walkers in our neighborhood being bitten by dogs that ran out into the street after them. I suppose the dogs were protecting their territory, but someone needs to tell them that their authority stops at the curb.
If my wife and I decide to sell our home, it will become someone else’s patch, and they can guard it as they see fit. We will move to a new property and set about marking and protecting our new territory. This, it seems to me, is what the American Dream is all about. I can live where I want, and I can protect where I live with any means necessary. Maybe we’ll get a dog that was bred to be a guardian — a dog like the Doberman pinscher, the bullmastiff, or the boxer. Many of the best guard dogs, however, are general purpose farm dogs like the German shepherd. This breed has long been synonymous with “police dog” and should be a good dog to serve me and protect my property. But the two most recent dog bites in my neighborhood have been German shepherds that attacked runners in the street. So I’ll probably just stick with a barking dog to warn me of danger.
My son’s golden retriever Libby came to stay with us recently. Ian’s Atlanta home was on the market and needed to be free of dog hair for a couple of weeks. Libby has visited us plenty of times but never for an extended stay. For the first day or two, she was curious about everything, sniffing around the house and yard, and watching through windows as cars and people passed by. But by the end of day two, she was more protective of her new territory. Somehow, she had decided that people walking in the street were a threat, and the cars stopped at the stop-sign and idling across the road needed to move on. The dog whose idea of dealing with a stranger was once a wag of the tail and a gentle “woof” on their approach followed by licking them into submission, has become a serious guard dog.
Libby and I are carrying on that time-honored tradition of protecting our home — a home that could be repossessed by the bank if I don’t pay my mortgage — on the property that could be seized by the county if I stop paying my taxes, on the land where Native Americans roamed before European settlers kicked them out to the Oklahoma Territory. But I still claim it as “mine,” and I have a fence, a shotgun, and a guard dog to prove it.
