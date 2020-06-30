VALDOSTA – In honor of the health care professionals on the front lines of the COVID-19 response, Wild Adventures Theme Park here is offering free weekday admission for all health care workers and first responders through July.
“If you’re a health care worker, you are a hero to us,” Molly Deese, vice president and general manager of Wild Adventures, said in a news release. “We owe so much to the men and women who have worked tirelessly over the last few months, and this is a small way for us to express our gratitude.”
“Healthcare Heroes” will receive free single-day admission every weekday through July 31 with proof of employment. A list of eligible professions is available at WildAdventures.com/HealthcareHeroes.
Before visiting, guests can learn about the park’s new temporary safety measures and procedures at WildAdventures.com/PlaySafe.
Wild Adventures Theme Park and Splash Island Waterpark in Valdosta reopened to all passholders and guests on June 22 with added health and safety measures and a yearlong extension for current passholders. The park is open seven days a week through Aug. 2.
Wild Adventures is located at the halfway point between Atlanta and Orlando, Fla., off Interstate 75, and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report.
