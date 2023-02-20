Many parents turn quickly to fever-reducing medication when their children begin to show signs of a fever, but pediatricians are warning that may not be needed.

According to a new C.S. Mott Children's Hospital National Poll, 1 in 3 parents would give their children medicine for a low-grade fever, defined as below 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius), and 1 in 2 parents would use medicine for a fever between 100.4 F and 101.9 F (38 C and 38.83 C).

