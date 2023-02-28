A quarter of Black transgender and nonbinary youth reported a suicide attempt in the previous year, according to a new study, more than double the rate of suicide attempts among Black cisgender LGBQ youth.

The new research by the Trevor Project, which surveyed nearly 34,000 LGBTQ youth ages 13 to 24 across the United States in fall 2021, also found that Black and nonbinary young people reported higher rates of anxiety and depression than their Black cisgender LGBQ peers.

