About 20,000 people who attended a large religious gathering in Kentucky last month may have been exposed to measles, and undervaccinated attendees should quarantine and monitor symptoms for 21 days, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a Health Alert Network Advisory on Friday.

The CDC alert was sent to clinicians and public health officials after the Kentucky Department for Public Health identified a confirmed case of measles in an unvaccinated individual on February 24. The individual had a history of recent international travel and attended a large religious gathering February 17 and 18 at Asbury University in Wilmore, Kentucky, as previously reported by CNN.

