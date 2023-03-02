While I was playing with my toddler at the park in 2012, another mom told me about a new show that "you have to see": "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood." Soon, I was hearing the show's coping strategy jingles everywhere. How many of us used the song, "When you have to go potty, stop and go right away" to toilet train our kids?

Much of the animated series' appeal comes from its fidelity to Fred Rogers, who died 20 years ago this week. Rogers' show "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood," which ran from 1968 to 2001 on PBS, was a transformative force in children's media — largely because of the way it focused on children's emotional development.

Deborah Farmer Kris is an education journalist, founder of Parenthood365 and author of the "All the Time" picture-book series. Find her on Twitter @dfkris.

