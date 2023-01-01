It's that time of year again. Champagne bottles have been popped, balls have dropped, and now your friends, family and colleagues are starting to ask, "What's your New Year's resolution?"

Some people love the tradition of setting a goal each January 1. Others argue it's a waste of time since most resolutions fail by mid-March. But there is actually a logic to jumping on the New Year's resolution bandwagon, despite the grim numbers.

