Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EST /11 PM CST/ TONIGHT TO 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ SUNDAY... The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a Dense Fog Advisory, which is in effect from midnight EST /11 PM CST/ tonight to 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ Sunday. * VISIBILITY...Around a quarter mile or less. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama and southwest Georgia, the Florida Big Bend, and western Florida Panhandle. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&