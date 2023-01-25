A common nail salon tool may cause DNA damage and mutations in human cells, research finds

Exposure to ultraviolet light via gel nail dryers may raise risk for DNA damage, a new study has found.

 Nomad_Soul/Adobe Stock

Radiation from nail dryers may damage DNA and cause cancer-causing mutations in human cells, a new study has found — and that might have you wondering whether your regular gel mani-pedi is worth the risk.

Some dermatologists say the findings, in a study published January 17 in the journal Nature Communications, aren't new when it comes to concerns about ultraviolet, or UV, light from any source. In fact, the results reaffirm the reason why some dermatologists have changed the way they get their gel manicures or have stopped getting them altogether.

