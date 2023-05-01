As an emergency room nurse, Terry Foster has cared for people on their worst days. He loves his work, and as president of the Emergency Nurses Association, a group that represents about 50,000 nurses, he's met countless others who share a similar commitment to helping others. But he's concerned about the future of his profession.

"I've worked in the emergency department 45 years, and you're not going to hear people say that again. I don't think you're going to see that kind of tenure anymore," he said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags