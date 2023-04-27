Later this spring, a little girl in California who essentially has no immune system will receive a lifesaving treatment for "bubble boy disease" thanks to the persistence of a dogged group of parents, a pediatrician, a veteran newsman and a few episodes of "Grey's Anatomy."

Five-year-old Seersha Sulack has the same rare disease portrayed in the 1976 John Travolta movie, "The Boy in the Plastic Bubble." A germ -- even a common cold -- could kill her, and so she stays away from anyone outside her immediate family.

CNN's Amanda Musa and Sandra Gonzalez contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags