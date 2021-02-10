Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and southwest Georgia, and the Big Bend and Panhandle of Florida. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&