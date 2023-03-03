With the third anniversary of the Covid-19 outbreak, the secondary pandemic of hunger still looms for many Americans. According to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Economic Research Service, nearly 34 million people in the US live in food-insecure households.

It's a figure that just scratches the surface according to Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of food bank network Feeding America. "The nuance is that some people are not 'food insecure' because they get access to the charitable food system. That doesn't mean they're able to achieve self sufficiency." According to Feeding America, in 2020, as the pandemic took root, 60 million people -- almost 1 in 6 Americans-- turned to the charitable food system for help.

