Scientists in Germany say they've been able to make a nasal vaccine that can shut down a Covid-19 infection in the nose and throat, where the virus gets its first foothold in the body.

In experiments in hamsters, two doses of the vaccine, which is made with a live, but weakened form of the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, blocked the virus from copying itself in the animals' upper airways—achieving so-called "sterilizing immunity," and preventing illness, a long sought goal of the pandemic.

