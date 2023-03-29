Cynthia Elford loves to travel and hike, but a few years ago, her Type 1 diabetes made getting around nearly impossible. By 2018, the Pennsylvania grandmother faced the possibility of losing her right leg because of a diabetes-related circulation problem, and she developed sores on her toes that kept getting worse.

She pleaded with her doctor to try to save her right leg. She had already lost the left leg to the same circulation problems.

Tags