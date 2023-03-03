A shortage of albuterol is about to get worse, especially in hospitals

Hospitals are closely watching an ongoing shortage of albuterol, which is used to treat people with breathing problems.

 Adobe Stock

An ongoing shortage of a medicine commonly used to treat people with breathing problems is expected to get worse after a major supplier to US hospitals shut down last week.

Liquid albuterol has been in short supply since last summer, according to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists. It has been on the US Food and Drug Administration's shortages list since October. The news of the plant shutdown worries some doctors who work with patients with breathing problems such as asthma.

Tags