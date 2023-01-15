Undergoing clinical trials around the world is a brain surgery that doesn't need an incision or produce any blood yet drastically improves the lives of people with essential tremor, depression and more. The procedure, known as a focused ultrasound, aims sound waves at parts of the brain to disrupt faulty brain circuits causing symptoms.

"Focused ultrasound is a noninvasive therapeutic technology," said Dr. Neal Kassell, founder and chairman of the Focused Ultrasound Foundation. "We've said that focused ultrasound is the most powerful sound you will never hear, but sound that someday could save your life."

CNN's Adeline Chen contributed to this report.

