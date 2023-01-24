N2207P58002C.TIF
Photo credit: Metro Creative

TORONTO (CTV Network) -- Five billion people are at an increased risk of heart disease and death due to trans fat, according to a new report from the World Health Organization.

Published Monday, the 2022 WHO report on global trans fat elimination says governments need to do more to ban industrially-produced fats, which clog arteries and are commonly found in cooking oils, spreads, packaged foods and baked goods.

