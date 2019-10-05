Sia announces she has a neurological disease
Sia revealed something deeply personal on Twitter Friday.
The singer tweeted she has a neurological disease and is “suffering with chronic pain” due to Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.
“I just wanted to say to those of you suffering from pain, whether physical or emotional, I love you, keep going,” Sia tweeted. “Pain is demoralizing, and you’re not alone.”
Ehlers-Danlos syndrome is a group of disorders that affects connective tissues that support the skin, bones, blood vessels and other organs and tissues, according to the National Institute of Health’s Library of Medicine. Many people with the condition have soft, fragile skin and bruise and scar easily.
There are 13 types of Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, as of 2017, according to NIH. People with the “classical” form of the condition may experience wounds that leave scars that widen over time, the NIH states.
Most forms of the condition affect at least 1 in 5,000 people worldwide.
University apologizes after Snoop Dogg’s show featuring pole dancers and profanity
Kansas Jayhawks athletic director Jeff Long issued an apology Friday night following Snoop Dogg’s raucous performance at an annual university event that included pole dancers.
The hip-hop artist’s appearance at the “Late Night in the Phog” kickoff at the University of Kansas caused controversy when Snoop, wearing a blue No. 20 Kansas jersey, sang to a cheering crowd while backed by dancers twirling around stripper poles.
He also shot a money gun full of fake $100 bills with his face on them during his performance at the end of the basketball preseason celebration.
Tom Holland called the CEO of Disney and told him to save Spider-Man
Tom Holland isn’t just a superhero on screen. He’s also apparently a real-life superhero.
Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed Friday in an interview with late-night host Jimmy Kimmel that Holland, who plays Spider-Man in the Marvel movies, personally called and asked him to fix the Spider-Man deal with Sony — basically saving this iteration of the franchise.
It doesn’t get more super than that.
“We spoke, and he basically made a — he cried on the phone,” Iger said, laughing before revealing the truth.
“It was clear that he cared so much, and actually, we care a lot about him,” Iger said. “So, after I got off the phone with him, I made a couple of phone calls to our team at Disney Studios, and then I decided to call the head of Sony. I said, ‘We got to figure out a way to get this done, for Tom and for the fans.’ And we did.”
—From wire reports
Stay together for the kids, folks.