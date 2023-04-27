About 1 in 5 high school students in the United States has seen violence first-hand among people who are not related, including homicides involving guns. That's according to a new report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which calls community violence "a significant public health concern."

In 2021, the most recent year for which data were available, 19.9% of high school students reported ever witnessing community violence and 3.5% reported carrying a gun during the past year, according to the CDC's biennual Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance reports, released Thursday. The data also showed that students who witnessed community violence were more likely to report carrying a gun, engaging in substance use and considering or attempting suicide.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags