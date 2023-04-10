As abortion rights become more restricted in the United States, a new study shows that it's become harder for women to access reproductive health care services more broadly -- such as routine screenings and birth control -- in recent years.

Women seeking reproductive health care were more likely to report challenges to access -- and more of them -- in 2021 than they were in 2017, according to the study, published Monday in JAMA Network Open. Researchers analyzed survey data from thousands of women who were asked to reflect on their experiences with reproductive health care in the three years leading up to the study.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags