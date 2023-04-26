Adding exercise into treatment may reduce substance use, study shows

Physical activity can also help boost self-esteem and lower anxiety and depression, experts said.

 Martin Novak/Moment RF/Getty Images

One key to fighting addiction may be exercise, according to a new study.

Researchers undertook a review of the existing literature around physical activity and its relationship to substance use, and they found that regular exercise was associated with lowered use in about 75% of the studies investigating that question, according to the analysis.

