Additional types of cancer reported in people with breast implants, FDA says

The US Food and Drug Administration is alerting the public about certain cancers -- including squamous cell carcinoma and various lymphoma -- that have been reported in the scar tissue that forms around breast implants.

 MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP/AFP/Getty Images

The FDA announced Thursday that although it believes that occurrences of squamous cell carcinoma and various lymphomas in the capsule around breast implants may be rare, health care providers and people who have or are considering breast implants should be aware of these cases -- and report them or any other cancers found around the implant to the agency.

