ADHD medication abuse in schools is a 'wake-up call'

Parents should use a lockbox, count pills and stay on top of early prescription refills, experts say.

 Tassii/E+/Getty Images

At some middle and high schools in the United States, 1 in 4 teens report they've abused prescription stimulants for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder during the year prior, a new study found.

"This is the first national study to look at the nonmedical use of prescription stimulants by students in middle and high school, and we found a tremendous, wide range of misuse," said lead author Sean Esteban McCabe, director of the Center for the Study of Drugs, Alcohol, Smoking and Health at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags