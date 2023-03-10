A new recommendation from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says all adults should be screened at least once in their lifetime for hepatitis B, an illness that's linked to liver disease and cancer.

The agency estimates 580,000 to 2.4 million people live with hepatitis B, known as HBV, and two-thirds might not know about their infection. Many people infected with hepatitis B clear the virus, but acute infection can lead to chronic hepatitis B, which is linked to increased risk of liver cancer and cirrhosis. People with chronic hepatitis B are 70 to 85% more likely to die early.

