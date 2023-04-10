Ninety-three confirmed or probable cases of blastomycosis have been identified in Michigan's Delta and Menominee counties, according to the local health department, and they are believed to be associated with a paper mill in the town of Escanaba.

Blastomycosis is caused by a fungus, Blastomyces, that lives in the environment, especially in moist soil and decomposing matter like wood or leaves, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is predominantly found in the Midwest and the South, particularly around the Ohio and Mississippi rivers and the Great Lakes.

